WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,106 Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

