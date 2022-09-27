Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,664,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in McKesson by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in McKesson by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

NYSE:MCK opened at $342.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

