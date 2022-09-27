Equitable Trust Co. Buys 2,704 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Endava were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of DAVA opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Endava

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.