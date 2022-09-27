Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.40. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.26 and a beta of 1.06.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,709.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $53,278.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,709.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $1,310,337.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,858,515.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,664 shares of company stock worth $5,509,793 over the last ninety days. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

