CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Lowered by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $159.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -212.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average of $185.62. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

