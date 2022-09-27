Equitable Trust Co. Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

