AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Raised by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,093.68 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,634.34 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,181.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,102.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,356.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

