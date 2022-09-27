Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 3,272 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $762,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,864 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

