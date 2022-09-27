Equitable Trust Co. Has $827,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.