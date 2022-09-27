Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

DSI stock opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $67.82 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

