Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,217 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $482.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.24. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.