NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper Stock Down 4.0 %

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.