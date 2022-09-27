NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 13,968 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

