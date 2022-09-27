NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $880,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Azenta

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

