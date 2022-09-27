NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,885 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,877,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,667,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

