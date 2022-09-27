NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

