NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.