Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Cowen increased their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $165.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

