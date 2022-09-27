Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $520,847.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,987.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,706,523 shares of company stock worth $71,793,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.30. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

