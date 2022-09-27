Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,122 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,772,000 after buying an additional 441,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 427,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 378,075 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,411,000 after acquiring an additional 310,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 304,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

