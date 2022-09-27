Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $498,000 Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Safehold by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

SAFE opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.35. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $80.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.93 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

