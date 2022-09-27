Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $671,000 Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Bridge Investment Group worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRDG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,909,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,236,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 684,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 55,171 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $438.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

