Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of United Bancorp worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UBCP opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.34. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

