Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.3% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 224,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 66,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

BATS IEFA opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.