Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 14,237 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

