Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 27,420 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Select Medical

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.