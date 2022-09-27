Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $682,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAX opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

