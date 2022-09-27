Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 17,982 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after acquiring an additional 714,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after acquiring an additional 684,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,491 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

