Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,947 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,739,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,600,415 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,296 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $235.20 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

