The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.