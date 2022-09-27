Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,048.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

