Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after buying an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,577,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Down 4.4 %

LEN stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.77.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

