AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

