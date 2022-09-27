Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,143 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after buying an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

