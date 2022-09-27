Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,753 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Illumina by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $532,645,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

Illumina Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $184.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.95 and its 200 day moving average is $245.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $431.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.