Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.51 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 48.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,934,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 1.23.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

