Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 248.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fox Factory by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.99. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

