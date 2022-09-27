Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.23. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $236,574.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,181.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $236,574.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,322 shares of company stock worth $13,205,466. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

