Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 10,092 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLI. UBS Group lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.