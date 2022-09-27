Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Lantheus by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,324. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.