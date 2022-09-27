Equitable Trust Co. Buys 18,268 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.16% of Target Hospitality worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TH. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after buying an additional 277,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $8,184,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,223,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TH opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Profile



Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

