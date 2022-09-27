Equitable Trust Co. Raises Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 19.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in GSK by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

