Equitable Trust Co. Sells 20,138 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,138 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.41% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,705,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 267.3% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 43,178 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63.

