Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,725,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 53.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 52.6% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 129,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of WMB opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.