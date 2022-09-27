Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

YUM stock opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

