Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 112.7% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Kellogg by 1,223.5% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 113,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $10,622,400.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,137,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $3,707,281.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,091.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock worth $73,257,333. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

