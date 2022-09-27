SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,836 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.51.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

