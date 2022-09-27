Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 687 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 1.8 %

SYK stock opened at $203.26 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.