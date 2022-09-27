The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CEO Hern Thomas E. O Buys 12,820 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $99,611.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MAC opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 322,708 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Macerich by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.
