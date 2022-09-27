DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 11,845 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

